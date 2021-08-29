5-year-old boy's body found in ravine near Fraser a month after death in Texas

The boy's mother and her boyfriend were arrested after Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo died in a Texas hotel in July, according to an affidavit.

DENVER — The body of a 5-year-old boy was found near Fraser a month after authorities believe he was abused and died in a Texas hotel room, according to a complaint in the case.

Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo, 5, died July 25 in a San Antonio, Texas, hotel, according to the complaint from Bexar County, Texas.

His mother, Nickolle Cristina Aguilar, 25, told authorities that the night before, her boyfriend Daniel Garcia, 27, threw the boy against a wall and the boy started vomiting. They didn't seek medical treatment for him, the warrant says.

Aguilar told authorities that she and Garcia drove to Colorado the next morning and camped near Rocky Mountain National Park, then left Domenic's body near their campsite, according to the warrant.

They then drove south to Mexico and continued on to Costa Rica, the warrant says.

On Aug. 16, Aguilar's mother questioned her about the boy, and Aguilar told her mother what had happened. The mother then contacted San Antonio Police Department and the FBI, according to the warrant.

The FBI interviewed Aguilar, who confirmed the information she'd told to her mother, the warrant says.

One month later, on Aug. 25, authorities found Domenic's body near Fraser, in a deep ravine. He had been exposed to the elements and animal activity, the warrant says.

Aguilar and her mother traveled to Colorado for the search to "do the right thing" so Domenic could have a proper burial.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy. Final results were pending but evidence of trauma was found, according to the warrant.

A warrant was issued for Garcia and Aguilar on suspicion of injury to a child resulting in death. They were both arrested in Florida on Saturday, according to KENS in San Antonio.