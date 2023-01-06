Police say suspected Texas serial killer admitted he was 'ready and prepared to kill again' after murder arrest

Police say Meza never changed his life or his ways, instead they believe he may have started killing again in 1996.

AUSTIN, Texas — In October 1993, Raul Meza was released from prison after only serving 11 years of his 30-year prison sentence for killing 8-year-old Kendra Page.

His early release sparked protests in Austin with people shouting, “We don’t want him in our neighborhood.”

WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez was in Austin when Meza came home to live with his mother. At that time, his mother said he had changed and would not kill again.

“I’m feeling hopeful for the future for me, and my family, and my son,” said Meza’s mother.

Meza himself later addressed the media.

“There is nothing I can do to change my past. I can only tell you in my heart I know that I will not willfully bring harm to anyone,” said Meza.

But police say Meza never changed his life or his ways, instead they believe he may have started killing again in 1996.

They are looking at up to 10 cold homicide cases.

“We don’t know how many people he killed, or he would have killed, so here is a serial killer that justice was not served. Travesty of justice,” said Bruce Mills, Austin asst. interim city manager.

Police launched an urgent manhunt last week after Meza’s 80-year-old roommate, Jesse Fraga, was stabbed to death in his North Austin home.

Detectives say Meza called while on-the-run and confessed to killing Fraga and also strangling Gloria Loften to death in 2019.

“I will let you know that Mr. Meza said that he was ready and prepared to kill again and ready to do so,” said Detective Patrick Reed, with the Austin Police Department.

Meza was caught Monday, May 29, by U.S. Marshals at a bus stop. Police say they found a bag with zip ties, a flashlight and a gun.

Little Kendra Page’s family, who fought for years to get Meza back in prison, says they are angry he remained free.