ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange was convicted and sentenced last week on a charge of second degree indecency with a child

Jacob Rougeu was convicted by an Orange County Jury in 128th District Court in Orange County before Judge Courtney Arkeen according to a clerk.

Rougeu was then sentenced by the jury to 10 years probation, a $1,000 fine and and 180 days in jail that he had previously served.

The victim is now 19 but was 13 or 14-years-old at the time of the incident.

Rougeu was originally charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge.

Testimony began last Tuesday and during testimony prosecutors brought in a DNA expert who confirmed the DNA found on a comforter and sheet was a highly likely match for Rougue.