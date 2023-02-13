Twin sisters Heaven and Nevaeh died last week following a hostage situation involving their father, authorities said.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after an alleged murder-suicide in Navarro County.

Deputies said twin 12-year-old girls were killed by their father before he turned the gun on himself. It happened about 70 miles south of Dallas in the city of Frost.

April Sadler, the mother of the twin girls, was left speechless.

"My firstborn..." she said.

Her daughters, Heaven and Nevaeh, died last week following a hostage situation involving their father, Larry Thompson.

"To receive two bodies bag, it’s not right," said Sadler.

Navarro County sheriff's deputies said Thompson fatally shot the girls and then killed himself.

"They were some good kids," Sadler said.

Sadler said the girls lived with their father, his wife and the wife's children.

On Thursday, deputies said Thompson’s wife called police after she got into an argument with him and left the house with her children.

"They haven’t reached out to me to give me answers about what’s going on in that house," Sadler said.

When deputies arrived, they said Thompson was armed with a gun and said he would harm the children if anyone took them away from him.

Deputies said Thompson’s mother was in the house with him and the twin girls, trying to calm them down. When she walked out, authorities said she heard two gunshots.

Virdle Sadler-Nance, the twin's grandmother, said Thompson adored the girls.

"They were precious kids. Them girls were beautiful, they were always hugging and kissing on me...," said Sadler-Nance.

Sadler-Nance said she would see the girls twice a month and that they would go shopping and go to the movies.

"They were my heart, my heart," said Virdle, tearfully.

Child Protective Services said they’ve never been called to the house, and they are now investigating, along with the Texas Rangers.