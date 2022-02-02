Texas teenager in custody for shooting 8-year-old brother, sheriff's office says

Deputies responded to the residence and when they got there, they found Worley on the back porch with other people trying to save his life.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody in the killing of his younger brother, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday in reference to an eight-year-old child, Zayden Worley, who had been shot in the head on County Road 2911. This is just east of Eustace and southeast Kaufman County.

Deputies responded to the residence and when they got there, they found Worley on the back porch with other people trying to save his life. Worley appeared to have been shot in the head, investigators say.

Worley later died at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy was conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.

Police were initially told Worley was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a nearby wooded area hit him.

Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened.

A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee.

After continuing to investigate and look at the physical evidence from the scene, officials say the autopsy showed the initial report of how the shooting happened happened was not possible.

Investigators have followed the evidence and witness statements, leading them to Worley's 14-year-old brother, who is now in custody on a murder charge.