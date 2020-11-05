BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Justice Department says federal prosecutors are assessing whether to bring hate crime charges in the slaying of a black man in Brunswick.

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 after a pursuit by a white father and son who told police they thought he was a burglar.

The men were arrested more than two months later and charged with felony murder.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday that the department's Civil Rights Division and federal prosecutors in Georgia are looking at evidence to decide whether hate crime charges are warranted.

Georgia has no hate crime law allowing charges at the state level.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Cobb County DA selected as lead prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case

Handling of Ahmaud Arbery shooting could spark DOJ investigation after AG Chris Carr's request

New video in Ahmaud Arbery case offers a view of what happened moments before the deadly shooting

Arbery family’s attorney: McMichaels likely to blame Arbery, claim the video proves self-defense

What we know about the timeline of events in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Why is the Ahmaud Arbery case different?