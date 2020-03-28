ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A third man is behind bars after a robbery attempt near Holly Hill on Monday turned fatal.

Cheron Williams, 21, became the third person charged with murder on Friday in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Holly Hill man, according to Orangeburg County deputies.

RELATED: Two men charged with murder in Orangeburg

“The investigators kept at it even after making two arrests and developed information of this third guy,” Maj. Rene Williams said. “He was taken into custody on Friday by a joint task force of sheriff’s office personnel and US Marshals.”

Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, were charged on Thursday in the same case in which investigators say robbery was the motive.

Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, have been charged with murder in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting incident.

Orangeburg Sheriff Department

Deputies say they were called out just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a male seated in a car in the middle of a roadway.

They say they arrived to find a vehicle with the engine still running parked at the junction of Rush and Barnes streets, just outside Holly Hill town limits. Inside the vehicle, they found an unresponsive male.

Investigators say they believe the victim managed to drive a few blocks after being shot during an ambush by Williams, Gardner and Bell.

It is believed robbery was the motive for the fatal shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, Williams said.