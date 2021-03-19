Man shot his fellow gang member during SC motorcycle club fight, deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced an additional arrest in connection to the fatal shooting incident at Capitol City Cycles on March 11.

The incident happened at Capitol City Cycles on Two Notch Road in Columbia. Officers say around 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, they got a call of shots fired outside Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road.

The incident ended with one man dead and four others wounded. Three of the victims were shot, and one of them was stabbed.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the victim is 55-year-old Charles Lilly of Beech Island, South Carolina. According to the report, he was the victim of an assault where several men piled on top of him and he was ultimately stabbed.

One man, 58-year-old James Hill, was charged with murder in the death of 55-year-old Charles Lilly.

A 36-year-old man who was also wounded in the incident is charged with obstruction of justice and assault by mob and unlawful possession of a pistol. He was charged after he was released from the hospital.

A third man has been arrested on gun charges in the shooting incident and homicide on March 11, 2021.

According to the report, the man fired his gun, striking someone affiliated with his own gang in the lower body and two other men from the opposing gang in the upper body in an attempt to defend himself.