Three arrested in Lexington stalker case, guns seized

Man who sent text messages threatening to kill woman, family, arrested with two accomplices

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police have announced that a man was arrested during Saturday evening traffic stop in relation to a stalking incident that began earlier in the week.

Curtis Mayo Joyeux, 32, of Columbia, was arrested after reportedly leaving the apartment complex of the victim around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, November 28. The victim had been receiving text messages from Joyeux threatening to kill her and her family. The victim had previously met with law enforcement about the context of the messages and a warrant for Unlawful Communication had been issued for Joyeux in the case. Law enforcement had been actively searching for Joyeux since the warrant issue.

The victim called 911 after Joyeux and at least one of his friends showed up at her apartment and began knocking on the door. The victim was able to describe the vehicle Joyeux was in as it was leaving the apartment complex.

Officers observed the black Dodge Charger with tinted windows execute an improper turn on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington and initiated a traffic stop.

Joyeux was found in the vehicle and arrested, as were Twavon Keandre Williams, 21, and Ladeera Satona Miller, 21, both of Columbia.

Officers conducting a search of the vehicle found three loaded firearms which were unlawfully carried, and a small amount of marijuana.

Joyeux, Williams and Miller were transported to Lexington County Detention Center and booked -- Williams was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Driving Under Suspension, and Improper Turn; Miller was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm. Both were released on personal recognizance bonds.

Joyeux was initially charged with Unlawful Communication, Stalking, Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, and Simple Possession of Marijuana. During bond court, he was given a bond of $6,500 with a requirement for GPS ankle monitoring and no contact with the victim. He is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his past criminal record and this case will be forwarded to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for follow-up.