ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three people have been charged with drug-related charges during an investigation into shootings into residences.

“These individuals, narcotics and weapons were discovered during our ongoing investigations into shootings into residences,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “In addition to these illegal drugs, we’ve taken these two rifles off the street. One of these weapons had attachable drums that could give it a 150 round capacity.”

Marvin Marquelle Gay, Jr, 30, and Geonna Davis, 20, both of Santee; and Fabin Sheard, 19, of Duncan, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Gay was further charged with possession of “molly” or “ecstasy,” a controlled substance.

According to a release, just before 3 p.m. on Monday, investigators were investigating recent shootings when they came upon two occupied vehicles parked together at a Felderville Road residence near Santee.

According to the report, even though investigators instructed the occupants of the vehicles to put their hands up, a passenger in one vehicle attempted to reached toward the floorboard. The occupants said that did not have any weapons in the car when they were asked.

According to the deputies, as they moved closer they noticed an AR-15 pistol in one the floorboard of one vehicle and an AK-47 in the other.

Searching those vehicles, a quantity of marijuana and ecstasy was removed from one vehicle and more marijuana from the second.

During a hearing on Tuesday, bond was set on each subject at $10,000 cash or surety.