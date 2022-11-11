3 teens charged in connection with shots fired near Columbia-area high school

Two of the suspects were juveniles and one was 18 years old, Richland County deputies said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators have taken three people into custody in connection to shots fired near a Richland County high school in September.

According to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, 18-year-old Brian Samuel Jr. and two juveniles were charged with aggravated breach of peace for an incident that happened around noon on Sept. 29. The juveniles, who were unidentified, were 15 and 17 years old.

Investigators said that the incident came in as a report of multiple shots fired in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Deputies were able to narrow the location of the gunfire down to the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway - a community known as The Highlands.

No known property damage or gunshot wounds were reported from the gunfire. At this point, the sheriff's department said it expects to make additional arrests in the case as the investigation continues.