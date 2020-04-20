DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and murder in the Oates community of Darlington County.

Jelonta Chavon Bacote, 27, of Darlington, is wanted in the robbery and murder of Willie Jackson on April 9, 2020, at a residence on Old Timers Court.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis, three other suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to this incident:

Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville

Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville

Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington.

Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery. Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man. Rembert had been released on bond on March 12, 2020 for those charges. Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Bacote, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4920, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.