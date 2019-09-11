ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Three brothers are charged after deputies busted a drug trafficking operation in Orangeburg County on Thursday, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a surveillance operation resulted in the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as charges for trafficking illegal drugs.

Edward Spigner Jr., 47, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Darrell Spigner, 49, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Spigner, 19, is charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Edward Spigner (47), Darrell Spigner (49), Anthony Spigner (19)

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, narcotics investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Stilton Road residence after a surveillance operation concluded the mobile home was being used as a drug house.

“We’d been watching this location for a period of time and obtained a search warrant,” the sheriff said. “Needless to say these individuals were not very happy to see us approach their little store.”

According to the incident report, one of the men attempted to flee as soon as blue lights were activated on the law enforcement vehicles.

Once the three men were secure, deputies say investigators located a quantity of crack cocaine by the kitchen sink and more crack cocaine on a plate in plain view in the living room.

Deputies say weapons began to turn up as the search continued. A loaded .38 caliber revolver and two .22 caliber rifles as well as a quantity of ammunition for several types of weapons were found.

Ravenell says they also found drug-related paraphernalia, including a crack pipe, digital scales, razor blades and plastic bags.

“There was even a sign for ‘house rules,’” he said. “Some of those rules urged visitors to remain quiet and draw no attention to this place.”

The hand-made sign said customers shouldn’t ask for “handouts” or “IOUs.” Customers were urged to keep their voices down. Also, a single Newport cigarette would cost 50 cents, according to the sign.

In all, along with the weapons, ammo and paraphernalia, crack cocaine and methamphetamine worth $3,000 in street value was seized.

“These types of operations lead to more than just making the arrest for today,” the sheriff said. “We’re taking down information on the people who frequent these places. Today’s court appearances won’t end this.”

During those hearings, OCSO Inv. Rob Boyne told the court the surveillance operation discovered the location used to sell drugs was a practically a “drive-through.” Boyne asked the court to consider a high bond for Edward Spigner as well as ankle monitoring.

The court granted the motion for ankle monitoring and set bond on Edward Spigner at $80,000 cash or surety. Darrell Spigner’s bond was placed at $5,000 cash or surety.

Anthony Spigner’s charge of simple possession was written as a courtesy summons for him to appear for his court appearance on January 30, 2020.

Deputies say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) assisted with the investigation.