SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people have been charged, including one juvenile, with kidnapping and weapons charges for forcing two people out of a vehicle at gunpoint in Rembert on Monday.

Deputies say Shamire Ja Shawn Jacobs, 21, Marquez Kajaun Tucker, 27, both of Camden, and a 14-year-old male blocked the victims’ passage at the intersection of Dinkins Mill Road and Dennis Road. Jacobs, Tucker and the 14-year-old then made the two victims exit their vehicle at gunpoint and demanded the whereabouts of another individual, according to officials. Tucker reportedly then fired a round into the car when the victims were unable to provide the information. Jacobs, Tucker and the 14-year-old then left the area, investigators say.

Officials say Tucker and the 14-year-old were arrested in Kershaw County after a vehicle chase on April 13. The juvenile has since been released to a parent.

Jacobs turned himself in on April 16 in Sumter County and was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

All three are charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tucker, who remains in custody in Kershaw County, faces additional charges in Sumter County.