Three charged with murder in fatal shooting at Newberry party

The shooting happened at a large party at the Hartford Community Center around 2 a.m. on October 27, 2019.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three men are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a Newberry County community center last October.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster posted the update to Facebook on Monday, saying Kevin Michael Holland, Curtis Ladarius Graham, Brandon Marquette Joiner are in custody and all will be charged with murder for the death of Jared Singley last October.

The shooting happened at a large party at the Hartford Community Center around 2 a.m. on October 27, 2019. Deputies say a fight broke out inside the community center between two people, who were then thrown out of the center into a crowded parking lot by security personnel. Shortly after, a gun battle ensued between three men in the parking lot.

One person was shot in the leg and another, Jared Singley, received a fatal gunshot wound. Sheriff Foster said Singley had nothing to do with the fight or the ensuing gun battle. Singley was shot as he was trying to get other innocent bystanders to safety in his vehicle, according to Foster.

Sheriff Foster said investigators had worked tirelessly on the case but received little assistance from the many people who were at the party. “While the lack of cooperation from those at the party certainly hampered this investigation, we continued until we were able to obtain sufficient evidence through forensic sciences and investigatory techniques to charge those responsible for the senseless murder.”

Kevin Michael Holland, 26, of Pomaria turned himself into law enforcement on July 12 and was charged with murder, officials say.

Curtis Ladarius Graham, 21, of Pomaria, also turned himself into law enforcement on July 12 and was charged with murder, according to officials.

Brandon Marquette Joiner, 35, of Newberry is currently in federal custody, according to Foster. He will be returned to Newberry and formerly charged.