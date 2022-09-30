x
Crime

Three charged in shooting death of 16-year-old in Newberry

Mykian Davis was shot and killed on May 22, just hours before three more teens were shot in the same neighborhood.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Three people have been charged in the death of a Newberry 16-year-old in May of this year. 

Sixteen-year-old Mykian Davis was shot and killed on May 22 just hours before three more teens were shot in the same neighborhood. 

Deputies say 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley, 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport, and 17-year-old Xavier Dantrell Palmer have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

On that day, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call on Wise Street in the City of Newberry. Police arrived on the scene to find a 16-year-old Mykian Davis with a gunshot wound. 

Davis was taken by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

The same day, three other teens were also shot and killed in Newberry including 15-year-old Jhisere Ahmaad Robinson, 18-year-old JahQuindon Shunquariun Toland, and 19-year-old Sonterrious Zymeir Davis. Authorities haven't said whether they are believed to have been connected to those shootings.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman thanked the families for their patience. .

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

