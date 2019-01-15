WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Wilson County arrested and charged three people in connection with the shooting of a third-generation North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Monday evening.

John David Jones, 36, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was the subject of an hours-long manhunt Monday night, police said. He was later take to Wilson Medical Center with minor injuries.

William Allen Boswell, 40, of Elm City and Bryan Jeffrey Mullins, 25, of Bailey, are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. They are both being held at the Wilson County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

Five-year veteran Trooper D. C. Harrell was rushed to the hospital in Greenville with serious but non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Harrell was shot in the face but was able to communicate, according to NCHP.

"This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day”, said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.

