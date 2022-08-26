x
3 men arrested for killing of teen near Sandhill community

Marquel T. Walker was killed in the shooting after three men allegedly attempted to rob him.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three men are now in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a teen in a popular residential and shopping area of Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 23-year-old Za'quan Grant, 22-year-old Na'quan Addison, and 19-year-old Jaheim Burroughs were each in custody on multiple charges including murder.

Grant and Addison were also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Burroughs faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, obstruction, and armed robbery.

The violent act occurred on July 20 at which time deputies were called to the area of 780 Fashion Drive in response to a shooting. They arrived at the Nexus Apartments to find 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators later found that the incident began as a robbery but devolved into gunfire between Walker and the three suspects. All three suspects are accused of leaving the scene. They're now at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

