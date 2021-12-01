x
Three men killed in Richland County shooting identified

The Richland County Coroner has identified in the three men who were involved in a fatal shooting on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Jaquan Boatwright of Orangeburg, S.C. and Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones, both of Columbia, S.C.

The victims have been identified as Jaquan Boatwright of Orangeburg, S.C. and Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones, both of Columbia, S.C.

According to the report, deputies were called the 700 Block of Zimalcrest Drive Sunday a little after 5 p.m. where they found two men shot and dead, and a third with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information about this crime you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.  

