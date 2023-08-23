Three men sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier

Authorities say the three men robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint postal carrier in the Hollywood-Rose Hill area of Columbia in 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Columbia men, along with a Georgia man, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the March 17, 2022, armed robbery of a United States Postal Letter Carrier in downtown Columbia.

Prosecutors say Don Everett Peters, III and Shylik Lamont Smalls, both of Columbia, and Elijah Rasue Dewayne Ellis of Valdosta, Georgia, robbed a U.S. postal carrier at gunpoint back in 2022.

Evidence presented in court showed that on the afternoon of March 17, 2022, after surveilling another postal carrier in the Hollywood-Rose Hill/Rosewood area of Columbia, the trio decided to rob a letter carrier making his rounds on Hollywood Drive.

While Peters waited in the getaway car, Smalls and Ellis—while wearing masks—approached the carrier. Ellis pointed a gun at the carrier and demanded his keys. Peters then picked up the two co-conspirators and they fled the area.

An extensive investigation linked the getaway vehicle to Peters. After a review of Peters’ prior encounters with law enforcement and cell phone records, postal inspectors were able to link Smalls to Peters. They determined that Smalls matched the description of one of the robbers, that both Smalls and Peters had access to firearms, and that Smalls was in possession of clothing matching the description of the clothing worn by one of the robbers.

Search warrants were obtained for Peters’ and Smalls’ apartments and vehicles and executed on May 4, 2022. Smalls was found with the stolen arrow key in his pants pocket. Investigators also recovered stolen mail, check-making materials, several electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops, and two privately made firearms, which are commonly known as “ghost guns.” One ghost gun was found in Peters’ bedroom and the other in Smalls’ bedroom. Inside Peters’ car, Inspectors found documentation belonging to Ellis.

After waiving their rights, both Peters and Smalls admitted to being involved in the robbery, along with Ellis. Peters and Smalls were placed under arrest and a warrant was issued for Ellis.

On May 31, 2022, Ellis was arrested in Valdosta, Georgia, where he was found in possession of a “ghost gun” and a quantity of marijuana. After advice of rights, Ellis admitted to being involved in the robbery with Peters and Smalls. All three have been in custody since their 2022 arrests.