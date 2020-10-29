Three men wanted in connection with Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find three men wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.
Kennard Dean, Arkeylin Scott and Jerry Washington are wanted in connection to a weekend shooting on Dibert Street. Police say a cash reward may be available for information leading to their arrests.
If have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sumter police at (803) 436-2700 OR contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.