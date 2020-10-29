Three men wanted in connection with Sumter shooting

Kennard Dean, Arkeylin Scott and Jerry Washington are wanted in connection to a weekend shooting on Dibert Street.

Kennard Dean, Arkeylin Scott and Jerry Washington are wanted in connection to a weekend shooting on Dibert Street. Police say a cash reward may be available for information leading to their arrests.

These men are wanted in two unrelated shooting incidents. Tips can be given anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. A reward is available.

If have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sumter police at (803) 436-2700 OR contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: