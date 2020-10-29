x
Three men wanted in connection with Sumter shooting

Kennard Dean, Arkeylin Scott and Jerry Washington are wanted in connection to a weekend shooting on Dibert Street.
Credit: Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find three men wanted in connection with a weekend shooting.

Kennard Dean, Arkeylin Scott and Jerry Washington are wanted in connection to a weekend shooting on Dibert Street. Police say a cash reward may be available for information leading to their arrests.

If have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sumter police at (803) 436-2700 OR contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

