SUMTER, S.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a drug seizure in Sumter County.

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office seized various drugs including marijuana, methamphetamines and fentanyl as well as multiple firearms during the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Antrim Court on April 1, 2020.

According to the report, approximately 77 grams of marijuana, 15.75 grams of methamphetamines and nearly 26 grams of other suspected drugs including crack, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seized. Multiple firearms, some of which are suspected to be stolen, were also seized.

Deputies arrested Kevin Coard, 29, of Pinewood; Nathan Dickerson Jr., 24, of Pinewood; and Ashley Ward, 23, of Sumter.

They each face multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Ward is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamines after a quantity of the drug was found among her belongings.