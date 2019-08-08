COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three people have been arrested after officer ssay they attempted to bring contraband into the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Tracey Marie Jenkins, Harold Maurice Grant, and Gale Mcphail Benjamin were arrested for attempting to bring contraband to prisoners and in connection with criminal conspiracy.

According to the arrest warrant, Grant and Benjamin attempted to smuggle 16 pounds of loose tobacco, 30 packs of Newport cigarettes, 24 cellphones and other contraband into Lee Correctional.Jenkins is an inmate who is housed at Lee Correctional Institution.

The contraband was found at a UPS Freight Facility in Florence and the package was concealed inside a pallet of cardboard.

According to the SCDC Police Services, after an investigation into an attempt to have contraband brought into Lee Correctional Institution in December of 2018, the three civilians were arrested on August 6.