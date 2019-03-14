RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to identify three suspects wanted for a series of burglaries.

Between March 6 and March 13, deputies say four businesses have been burglarized in Richland County: Dollar General on Wilson Boulevard, BP Gas Station on Parklane Road, Family Dollar on Hardscrabble Road and Walgreens on Hardscrabble Road.

Investigators say the suspects broke the glass to the front doors of the businesses and while inside, stole cigarettes and beer. The third suspect, who waits outside, loads up the stolen goods.

Surveillance videos from inside the businesses recorded the burglaries.

If you recognize the suspects in the photos or have any information about these burglaries, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

