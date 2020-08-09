One dead in Labor Day accident on I-20 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reports a multi-vehicle collision left one person dead in Richland County.
The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
According to SCHP, a 2015 Nissan Altima, a 2012 Dodge Avenger, and a 2018 Ford Fiesta were traveling eastbound on I-20 when the Altima slowed down in the middle lane near mile marker 73 -- that marks the interchange with SC-277. Behind the Altima, the driver of the Avenger was unable to stop and struck the Altima in the rear. The impact from the collision sent the Altima into the far right lane where it was struck by the Fiesta.
The driver of the Altima was wearing a seat belt and was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Avenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, the driver of the Fiesta was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.