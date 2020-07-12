x
Crime

Two arrested in fatal Lower Richland shooting last week

A 22-year-old man and a juvenile female have been arrested and charged in the fatal Hopkins shooting, officials say.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 22-year-old man and a juvenile female have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Lower Richland County Tuesday night.

Demarqus Rashaad Murray, 22, is charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say he was arrested around 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Colony Apartments on West Beltline Blvd.

A 16-year-old juvenile, whose name is being withheld due to her age, is also charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say she turned herself in to investigators.

The shooting happened on December 1 around 7 p.m. Deputies said they were called to the 100 block of Thrush Street in Hopkins after reports of gunshots. 

Upon their arrival, deputies said EMS was treating a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 
If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

