Two arrested in fatal Lower Richland shooting last week

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 22-year-old man and a juvenile female have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Lower Richland County Tuesday night.

Demarqus Rashaad Murray, 22, is charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say he was arrested around 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Colony Apartments on West Beltline Blvd.

A 16-year-old juvenile, whose name is being withheld due to her age, is also charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies say she turned herself in to investigators.

The shooting happened on December 1 around 7 p.m. Deputies said they were called to the 100 block of Thrush Street in Hopkins after reports of gunshots.

Upon their arrival, deputies said EMS was treating a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

