Warrants reveal details on incident at Atlanta school that ended in a mother being shot and arrested

31-year-old Tierra Vachon Elder was granted bond Friday after being arrested following the incident Wednesday outside Booker T. Washington High School.

ATLANTA — On Friday a Fulton County judge granted 31-year-old Tierra Vachon Elder bond.

She is the mother accused by police of coming to Booker T. Washington High School Wednesday afternoon in response to a fight between students, including her daughter, outside the school and then pointing a gun.

In arrest warrants 11Alive obtained Friday night, Elder is described as allegedly having an officer give her "several verbal commands to drop the gun," she brought onto the campus but she "refused and as a result was shot" by an Atlanta Public Schools officer.

The warrants mention Elder being captured on school surveillance camera footage exiting her vehicle and then retrieving a handgun from her purse.

In the warrants, prosecutors accuse her of then pushing an assistant principal several times to get onto the school property, before pointing her gun at a student and their mother.

Moments later is when the officer shot Elder, according to the court records prosecutors filed.

Elder's attorney said his client's family is working to post her bond as quickly as possible so the certified nursing assistant can seek proper medical attention for her injured left hand, beyond the aid she is currently receiving inside the Fulton County Jail.

Attorney Khalil Eaddy, who is representing Elder, told 11Alive his client's family is praying her hand will heal, as she needs her hands to continue working.

"From the look of it is going to require some immediate medical attention, the possibility of some surgery, possible loss of fingers, limb or the hand, I don't know, but it doesn't look good," Eaddy said.

Eaddy wasn't yet able to address specific allegations against his client as he was only retained by Elder shortly before her hearing Friday and he hasn't yet had a lengthy conversation with her about the case.

He did share with 11Alive details about her family and background.

"This woman here isn't what you have, running around grabbing guns and going to schools and things like that. This isn't that. Ms. Elder is someone who is a great use of the community and that is what needs to come out," he said.

Eaddy said Elder has worked for six years as a certified nursing assistant and for more than eight years has been married to her husband, who is a minister.

"She is a mother of seven kids, including the one that is here in these allegations. She is an honor student, she is taking college courses," Eaddy said.

Elder faces a total of seven charges connected to the incident outside Booker T. Washington High School, including felony charges of obstructing officers, carrying a weapon on school property, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In her bond hearing Friday she was granted a $41,500 bond and ordered to stay away from the school and have no contact with any students, other than her own, or school employees.