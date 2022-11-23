Timeline | Here's what happened, when in the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off N. Battlefield Boulevard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Radio traffic collected by 13News Now provides a behind-the-scenes vantage point into the initial moments of chaos when first responders first got the call about the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Salesky told media Wednesday morning that the first officers entered the building about four minutes after the initial 911 call.

Within moments of that initial dispatch call, scanner traffic also shows medics had already been called to the store on Battlefield Boulevard, with the earliest correspondence indicating one of the first victims responders found is a young teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

Over the course of the night and into the early morning, authorities revealed a total of six victims were shot and killed by the gunman, who reportedly turned the gun on himself before officers arrived.

Despite the chaos, first responders and dispatch calmly accessed the scene, attempting to save lives even before the exact whereabouts and condition of the suspect were known.

"He entered the break room and shot someone, he is possibly in the breakroom with a gunshot wound to the head," a responder noted.

Four of the victims were found dead on scene, and the three other individuals who lost their lives were transported to local area hospitals.

The initial moments of emergency response also show medical support from neighboring cities were called on.

“Contact Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach; see if they can each send us one medic unit," a voice over the radio said.

Here is more of the timeline from Wednesday during the developing story:

Timeline of Chesapeake shooting

10:12 p.m. — The Chesapeake Police Department got the call about the shooting. Around two minutes later, police officers arrived at the Walmart.

10:16 p.m. — First police teams enter the store.

11 p.m. — A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that there was an active shooter at the Walmart. The department said there were multiple fatalities, including the shooter, but the exact number was unknown at the time.

11:20 p.m. — Police declared the scene to be safe.

12:10 a.m. — The ATF's Washington field division said it was en route to help the Chesapeake Police Department investigate the shooting.

12:38 a.m. — Chesapeake city officials said they set up a family reunification site at the Chesapeake Conference Center for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been inside Walmart.

1:17 a.m. — Walmart released a statement saying the company is working with law enforcement and focused on supporting employees.

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

4:30 a.m. — The Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that 7 people were killed in the shooting, including the gunman.

7 a.m. — ABC News reported that the shooter entered the breakroom of the Walmart and began to fire at fellow employees before turning the gun on himself.

8 a.m. — Chesapeake city officials hold a press conference to share what their investigation uncovered about the shooting. Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said he couldn't share the name of the shooter, because his next of kin had not been notified.

The Walmart will be closed as investigators process the scene over the next few days.

10:20 a.m. — The FBI opened a tip hotline. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

1:20 p.m. — Walmart and Chesapeake city officials identified the shooter as Andre Bing, 31, a store associate who worked as the overnight team's lead. He was employed since 2010.