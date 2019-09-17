BANGOR, Maine — A woman from Bangor is being charged with the death of a 1-year-old child who died in Bangor last October of an overdose of fentanyl.

The child died on October 19, 2018 and Kimberly Nelligan was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, almost one year later. Nelligan is being charged for endangering the welfare of a child.

Bangor Police and Fire responded to a home at the Holiday Trailer Park for a report of an unresponsive toddler on October 19, 2018.

First responders performed CPR on the child who was then taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives of the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division have been working the case for almost a year and say a post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was probable toxic effects of fentanyl.

Nelligan, 33, is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Nelligan was arrested by detectives Tuesday morning and is being charged with additional charges because at the time of her arrest she had drugs on her person.

Nelligan was taken to the Penobscot County Jail where she is currently being held without bail.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.