Man arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl, police say

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man is facing numerous charges after an infant was taken to a Union County hospital for a suspected fentanyl overdose.
The Monroe Police Department was called to Atrium Union Tuesday when the child arrived at the hospital. During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a house on Church Street.
Monroe police announced on Facebook that the child is currently recovering in a local hospital.
Following their search, Monroe detectives arrested the man and charged him with felony child abuse, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I substance, manufacturing marijuana, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage and sale of controlled substances. The suspect is being held in the Union County Jail under a $550,000 bond.
Police said additional charges are pending the results of the investigation.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.