POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Professional golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey has been arrested as part of a sex crimes sting in Florida, deputies there say.

Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Wednesday where he announced the arrest of Gainey and 123 other suspects in what officers dubbed "Operation Santa's Naughty List." The six-day operation targeting human trafficking operations in the area.

Judd said Gainey, 44, told officers he was in the area for a charity golf event, but didn't make it and was a scratch. He apparently missed his scheduled tee time.

He was arrested and charged with soliciting a prostitute. Jail records show he was arrested December 8, then released a day later after he paid a $500 bond. The charge is a misdemeanor.

A statement from the sheriff's office didn't detail the specifics of the arrest. Judd said deputies used online advertisements to set up meetings between the suspects and undercover deputies. A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows Gainey in a room talking to a woman, who appears to be an undercover officer. The two discuss a deal, and the man in the video appears to offer her $60.

Tommy Gainey

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Gainey grew up in Darlington County, South Carolina and still lives in the Midlands. He turned pro back in 1997. He has one career PGA tour victory, back in 2012.

Polk County, where the arrest took place, is roughly between Tampa and Orlando.

