TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda woman is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her newborn baby.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Andee Wright, 30, was alone when she gave birth to a baby boy in the overnight hours of October 5, 2020. She's accused of then hitting the baby at least twice, fracturing his skull.

The DA's office says Wright was in need of medical attention when she was found by her boyfriend later that morning. A further investigation led to the discovery of the newborn's body in a garbage can in the basement of the Eggert Road home.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's office determined the boy died from blunt force trauma.

Wright was arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts of murder. The DA's office requested she be held without bail; however, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan set bail at $75,000.