Boyfriend named suspect in disappearance of Krystal Anderson in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named the boyfriend of a missing woman as a suspect in her disappearance.

Krystal C. Anderson was reported missing by her family on August 23, 2022. She was last seen at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, SC, in the company of her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, 49.

Investigators with ACSO have determined Berry is a suspect in the case and have issued an arrest warrant for Berry on the charge of kidnapping.

Anderson is described as being approximately 4’11” tall, 106 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Berry is 5'9" tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His present whereabouts are unknown but he is known to frequent the Williston and Columbia areas of South Carolina.

Anderson is a mother of four and a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia. Her family says she'd only recently moved to Aiken County.