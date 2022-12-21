Man in country illegally, on bond for murder charge busted with $9 million worth of cocaine on I-95 in South Carolina

Deputies estimate the street value of the seized cocaine at $9,000,000.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — A traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County on Tuesday led to the discovery of approximately 118 pounds of cocaine and a large amount of money.

Authorities say deputies assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) on I-95 observed a vehicle speeding in the north bound lane at near the 157 mile marker.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 54 kilos of cocaine, approximately $182,000.00 in cash and a handgun.

The driver, Sheldon Junior Alexander, a native of Trinidad and in the country illegally, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say Alexander was out on bond for a murder charge arising out of California.

