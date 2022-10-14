x
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Louisiana

A train engineer was taken to hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon.

Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road.

A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed to New Orleans and they were put on charter buses.

   

