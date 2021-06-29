SC facility owners charged with neglect after deputies respond to suicide call

Authorities said they found seven people residing in the single-wide mobile home without proper medical care, bed space or supervision.

CROSS HILL, S.C. — Two South Carolina residents are facing charges of neglect after a suicide call led to an improperly licensed care facility on Friday.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office reports that its deputies responded to the suicide call around 6 a.m. on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill. They found the deceased victim in the yard but soon learned that there was more to the overall situation at that residence.

The sheriff's office reports that they found that the single-wide mobile home was being used as a makeshift transitional facility for "vulnerable adults" as part of We Are Here For You LLC.

Investigators suggested that seven people were residing at the facility, which they say didn't have proper licensing or the resources necessary to provide medical care for its residents. It also lacked the necessarily sleeping space and supervision, the sheriff's office said.

As a result of their findings, deputies charged the owners of the home, Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James, both of Inman, with six counts of knowing and willful neglect of a vulnerable adult.

"This residence was functioning as a 'business,'" Sheriff Don Reynolds said. "I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here."

Meanwhile, the sheriff said his office is working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health regarding the residents.