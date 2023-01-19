TSA releases the number of firearms discovered at major South Carolina airports

From 2018 to 2022, the number of firearms attempting to pass through the state's major airports increased almost 50%

COLUMBIA, S.C. — About a week after releasing national results, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has produced a report on the number of firearms TSA officers discovered in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022.

Overall, a total of 79 firearms were found at South Carolina airports. The numbers set a record for the state and show a marked trend of rising from 2018 to 2022.

Here are the numbers from South Carolina's major airports in 2018 and 2022:

Each of the firearms were detected during routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Nationwide, in 2022 the TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports. A firearm was detected for every 116,394 passengers screened. In South Carolina, the number in 2022 was one firearm for every 82,819 passengers screened.

National totals: 2018: 4,239; 2022: 6,542

South Carolina totals: 2018: 41; 2022: 79

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

TSA considers many factors when determining civil penalties, including whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

According to TSA officials, firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.