"Armed and dangerous", suspect wanted for killing two, injuring one in Columbia

Trev’von Pinckney is wanted for shooting and killing Richard Boineau and Lance Scott at Creekside at Huntington Apartments on April 12.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced that its investigators are asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old Trev'von Pinckney who is a double murder suspect.

Pinckney is wanted for shooting and killing Richard Boineau and Lance Scott at the Creekside at Huntington Apartments located at 7602 Hunt Club Road on Tuesday, April 12.

Deputies say that a third victim was shot multiple times and survived.

Investigators believe that Pinckney is armed and extremely dangerous and thinks that he has connections to friends and family who are helping him avoid arrest.