x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in Richland County double murder

The shootings took place at Huntington Apartments on April 12, 2022
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
File

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a double killing at Creekside at Huntington Apartments back in April.  

Trev’von Pinckney, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pinckney allegedly shot Richard Boineau, Lance Scott and a third man at the apartments on Hunt Club Road in northeast Richland County on April 12. Boineau and Scott died of their injuries, the third victim survived multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: "Armed and dangerous", suspect wanted for killing two, injuring one in Columbia

Detectives in the case determined the shootings were a result of an argument over Pinckney using the victim's car. Pinckney was identified as the shooter shortly after the incident. 

Pinckney was able to elude capture until last week when he was arrested without incident by US Marshals in Valdosta, Georgia, and transported back to Richland County.

Pinckney has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man wanted following string of shots-fired incidents in Sumter

Before You Leave, Check This Out