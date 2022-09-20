Suspect arrested in Richland County double murder

The shootings took place at Huntington Apartments on April 12, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a double killing at Creekside at Huntington Apartments back in April.

Trev’von Pinckney, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pinckney allegedly shot Richard Boineau, Lance Scott and a third man at the apartments on Hunt Club Road in northeast Richland County on April 12. Boineau and Scott died of their injuries, the third victim survived multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives in the case determined the shootings were a result of an argument over Pinckney using the victim's car. Pinckney was identified as the shooter shortly after the incident.

Pinckney was able to elude capture until last week when he was arrested without incident by US Marshals in Valdosta, Georgia, and transported back to Richland County.