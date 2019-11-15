COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former chairman of the Tri-County Electric Board is being accused of using his position to get free benefits from the utility and taking money from the group as well.

The indictment against Heath Hill came down Friday after the Calhoun County grand jury received evidence. Hill was a leader on the board that oversees the utility that serves customers in parts of Calhoun, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter Counties.

The charging document details allegations which stretch from May of 2003 to about February of 2019. According to the indictment, Hill got Tri-County Electric Employees to do work on his property and property at little or no cost to him. The work, which included installing power lines, is estimated to have cost the cooperative about $300,000.

He's also accused of getting electrical light service for 15 years for free, which was valued at about $23,000.

Finally, the indictment says Hill got $80,000 from an annuity purchased by the cooperative funds that was not entitled to receive.

This is not the first time problems have been raised about finances regarding the electric cooperative. Last summer, customers voted to fire six board members after concerns had been raised about how the co-op was being run. That came after angry protests at several board meetings.

Around the same time, South Carolina State Rep. Wendy Brawley called for a a federal investigation into possible illegal activities by the board.