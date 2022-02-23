Lexington County doctor charged with killing begins his trial

Adam Lazzarini has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 2017 shooting of William Holland

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Testimony is set to begin in the trial of a former Cayce orthopedic doctor accused of killing a man at his home.

Adam Lazzarini is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 9, 2017, death of 30-year-old medical salesman William Holland. According to police, the two men were at Lazzarini's home in Cayce when Lazzarini shot Holland in the chest. Holland died at the scene.

Jury selection took place Monday, with testimony expected later in the day Tuesday.

Lazzarini was not charged at the time of the shooting, but when Cayce Department of Public Safety officers returned to the home in May 2018 to investigate the death of Lazzarini's wife, Vanessa Biery, investigators found evidence that Lazzarini had withheld information during the investigation into Holland's shooting. Officers arrested Lazzarini then on the involuntary manslaughter charge. The warrant stated Lazzarini did not give investigators information about a witness to the shooting -- which officers felt obstructed justice -- and claimed the doctor had been drinking before Holland's death.

Lazzarini resigned from Lexington Medical Center, where he worked, after he was charged.