Trial of Lexington doctor Adam Lazzarini continues with coroner's testimony

LEXINGTON, S.C. — In a Lexington County Court room Thursday, attorneys continued their debate of whether Doctor Adam Lazzarini is guilty of involuntary manslaughter, or if there is reasonable doubt to prove him not guilty.

Adam Lazzarini is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 9, 2017, death of 30-year-old medical salesman William Holland. According to police, the two men were at Lazzarini's home in Cayce when Lazzarini shot Holland in the chest. Holland died at the scene.

Lazzarini's defense maintains it was an accidental mix up of guns that led to Holland's death and that it was an accident.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher was the first witness to take the stand. During the coroner's testimony, prosecutors played a recording of Fisher interviewing Lazzarini the day of the shooting.

On the tape, an emotional Lazzarini is heard saying he was confused about what happened and that his friend may have accidently shot himself.

Lazzarini told Fisher during the interview "every time" he touches a firearm he "immediately clears it" and that he was "stone sober when the policeman showed up.”

In the recording, Fisher questioned Lazzarini's account, saying Holland's wound appeared to be from close contact and the angle of the shot doesn't match up.

Fisher said Holland would have had to "manually point the gun at his chest and pull the trigger."

Lazzarini repeatedly said he's confused and doesn't know exactly what happened.

Prosecutors asked Fisher if Lazzarini appeared intoxicated during their conversation, to which she replied no.

The defense countered by asking her if it was unusual for someone to be confused after an incident, which Fisher said was normal.

The defense also asked Fisher if Lazzarini was cooperative with investigators. According to Fisher, "Lazzarini was very cooperative and cordial."

Jurors also heard from a SLED agent who investigated the scene and a forensic pathologist, Dr. Janice Ross, who said the killing was a homicide and not an accident.