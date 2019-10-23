The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper is in serious condition after being hit by a driver who's now charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Highway Patrol said in a news release that the trooper had pulled a driver over in Vance County Tuesday night. He was standing by his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that had left the roadway.

WRAL-TV reports that the first driver, who had been pulled over, called 911. The injured trooper was then flown by helicopter to a hospital.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper Craig Hundley was injured after being hit by a driver charged with a DWI

The agency said Wednesday morning that Trooper Craig I. Hundley, a 12-year veteran, was in serious condition.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the car, Justin O’Brien Venable, 32, of Henderson has been charged with driving while intoxicated and felony hit-and-run among other charges. They also said Venable has been charged with Careless and Reckless Driving, Violation of the Move Over Law and Possession of an Open Container of an Alcoholic Beverage. He was placed in the Vance County Jail on a $35,000 secured bond.

The Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post, "I am very thankful to announce doctors have given Trooper Hundley a positive prognosis and hope to release him very soon, allowing him to recover at home. The efforts of our members, both sworn and civilian, who responded in aid of our fellow trooper, reflects the high standard of excellence demonstrated each day by our beloved organization. Please continue to keep Trooper Hundley and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

