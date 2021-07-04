SC truck driver, another accused of kidnapping women, FBI searching for possible victims

Brian Summerson, of Dillon, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida. His main route on I-95 went from New Jersey to Miami.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in seeking potential victims and additional information about two truck drivers, one of whom is from South Carolina, who allegedly kidnapped women and held them for ransom.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, for battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911, the FBI said.

Summerson's main route on I-95 went from New Jersey to Miami, with some of his routes also going through Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri, the FBI said. According to the FBI, when Summerson met women, he told them his name is "Von" or "Vaughn."

In addition to Summerson, the FBI said Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, in March 2021 by the FBI in reference to an ongoing investigation. Washington, who owns a trucking company, 'God Got Me LLC' is also an over the road trucker. At this time, his routes are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and has revealed photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.