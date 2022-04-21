Truist Bank reportedly robbed, Columbia Police say

Police say they do not believe the suspect - or suspects - took any money from the bank located at 418 Bush River Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department confirmed on Thursday that officers have responded to an attempted bank robbery near a local mall.

Police said there are no reported injuries and the suspect or suspects are not believed to have successfully taken any money. No description of the person or people responsible was provided.

Based on the address provided, 418 Bush River Road, the bank in question was the Truist Bank - formerly BB&T - located near the corner of Bush River Road and Colonial Life Boulevard West - just across the street from Dutch Square Mall.

The department has not released much information as the situation is very new and still developing.