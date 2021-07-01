52 arrested, 4 dead, 14 DC police officers injured amid pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters protesting unfounded election fraud claims broke into the US Capitol Building. One woman was killed after she was shot inside the building.

WASHINGTON — Four people are dead, 52 are arrested and 14 DC Police officers have been injured amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the US Capitol Building around 2:45 p.m., making it as far as the House Chambers where just minutes before the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

A woman was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol building as Trump supporters tried to break into the House Chamber.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said that as the rioters tried to gain access to the House Chamber after breaking into the U.S. Capitol building, a plain-clothed US Capitol Police officer fired one shot, striking a woman. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other three deaths -- one woman and two men -- are medical emergencies that are not firearm-related, said DC Police. No other information was released by DC police on these deaths.

"Any loss of life in the District is tragic," said DC Police Chief Contee in a news conference Wednesday.

Four of those arrested were charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition, according to DC Police. 47 were arrested because of disobeying the curfew put in place by DC's Mayor Bowser from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Of the 52 people arrested, multiple people were not from the DMV area, according to the information provided on those charged by DC Police.

Some of the states that these people charged are from including Michigan, Colorado, Texas and North Carolina.

Contee also praised his officers' response to the situation at the Capitol Building.

"These officers should be commended for their work. They fought hard to protect our democracy. Not only today but every day they wear that uniform," said Contee.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

Virginia's Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth and put Arlington and Alexandria under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew because of the violence seen in neighboring DC.

"The behavior we are witnessing is shameful, unpatriotic and above all it is unlawful. Anyone who engages in these activities, continues to engage in these activities will be held accountable," said Bowser in her news conference Wednesday afternoon.

A lockdown that was in place Wednesday afternoon for the US Capitol Building has been lifted, according to officials.

US Park Police, DC Police and National Gaurd troops have moved the rioters gathered at the steps of the US Capitol Building and created a safety perimeter.