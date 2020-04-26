NEW ORLEANS — A Tulane basketball player has been booked and charged with murder in Georgia.

According to our partners at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possesion of a firearm or knife during commission of/or attempt to commit certain felonies. The charges come from his alleged role in a murder that took place on April 8 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Hightower has played one season for Tulane after transferring form Georgia. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 18, ten days after the alleged murder took place.

He is currently being held in the Henry Country Jail in McDonough, Georgia, according to court records.

Hightower was dismissed from Tulane's basketball program as soon as they heard of the arrest, Tulane Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said.

For more, visit NOLA.com.

