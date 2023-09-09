Police say campus administrators found the two had falsified documents recently to enroll in the school.

CROWLEY, Texas — Two adults were arrested Thursday after officials say they were posing as students at Crowley High School.

The two suspects, 20-year-old Triston Moses and 19-year-old Kierre Trenton, were charged by Crowley ISD police with tampering with government records.

Crowley ISD, in a statement sent to Crowley High School families, said campus administrators had learned the two had falsified documents recently to enroll in the school.

"I want to assure you that we took immediate and decisive action as soon as we became aware of this situation," the district wrote in the letter. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities."

The district said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation, and said it has stringent enrollment processes in place to verify the authenticity of documents and accuracy of information provided by students and families.

"I want to commend our staff for responding quickly to this situation," Crowley ISD Superintendent Michael McFarland said in the letter. "We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability in all aspects of our educational system."