Two adults arrested in Aiken County for 'brutal assault' of 17-year-old victim

Suspects, aged 32 and 36, will also face drug and firearm charges

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports deputies there have arrested two adults after an investigation into the "brutal assault" of a 17-year-old juvenile on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies responded to a call of a young man laying naked along the roadway near the intersection of Blackstone Camp and Atomic roads, near Beech Island, around 7:43 a.m. Jan. 3. Arriving at the scene, deputies found the juvenile completely unclothed and apparently brutally beaten. The victim's face was so swollen, according to the report, that he was "really hard to understand" when attempting to respond to deputies.

The responding officer was able to determine the victim had been laying at the intersection all night.

Investigators were able to eventually identify Patrick Omar Stevens, 36, of North Augusta, and Derrick Lydale Nixon, 32, of Beech Island, as suspects in the case.

After executing search warrants at the homes of Stevens and Nixon, investigators confiscated over 2 lbs. of marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, anabolic steroids and fentanyl.

Patrick and Raquel Stevens, Nixon, and Drayton were taken into custody without incident.

Charges against the four adults include:

Patrick Omar Stevens (36) -- Attempted Murder, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Kidnapping, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Violation of Drug Distribution law, 4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Dextroamphetamine, Concerta and Vyvanse), Possession of Anabolic Steroids 100 doses or more, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute near a school, and Unlawful Neglect of a Child

Derrick Nixon (32) -- Pointing and Presenting a Firearm

Rickey Drayton (62) –- 2 counts of Possession of Cocaine 1st Offense, Operating a Stash House, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana 1st offense

Raquel Stevens (35) -- Possession of Anabolic Steroids 100 doses or more, Possession of Fentanyl, Violation of Drug Distribution Law Possession with the Intent to Distribute of controlled substance near a school, Unlawful Neglect of a child.