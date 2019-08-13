COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people have been arrested after being accused of bringing contraband into South Carolina Department of Corrections Prisons.

Jasmine Odessa Isom, 32, of Greenwood, is charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a prison and criminal conspiracy. Tremayne Daryl Isom, 37, also of Greenwood, is charged with criminal conspiracy.

According to the warrant, the suspects were attempting to smuggle contraband through the department’s Walden Prison Farm. The contraband included rolling paper, electrical tape, and AK-47 herbal incense (which they believed to be the drug K-2).